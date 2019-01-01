ñol

Utah Medical Products
(NASDAQ:UTMD)
85.00
-1.40[-1.62%]
At close: Jun 3
86.25
1.25[1.47%]
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
Day High/Low84.48 - 86.09
52 Week High/Low81.01 - 133.87
Open / Close85.39 / 85
Float / Outstanding2.9M / 3.6M
Vol / Avg.5.8K / 12K
Mkt Cap309.8M
P/E20.38
50d Avg. Price86.2
Div / Yield1.16/1.36%
Payout Ratio20.62
EPS0.97
Total Float2.9M

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Utah Medical Products reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.964

Quarterly Revenue

$12.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Utah Medical Products using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Utah Medical Products Questions & Answers

Q
When is Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) reporting earnings?
A

Utah Medical Products (UTMD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Utah Medical Products’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

