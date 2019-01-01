Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.964
Quarterly Revenue
$12.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Utah Medical Products using advanced sorting and filters.
Utah Medical Products Questions & Answers
When is Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) reporting earnings?
Utah Medical Products (UTMD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)?
The Actual EPS was $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Utah Medical Products’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
