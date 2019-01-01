QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.02/3.21%
52 Wk
31.73 - 34.4
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
165.37
Open
-
P/E
53.36
EPS
64.34
Shares
123.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
USS is a Japanese company involved in managing used-vehicle auctions. It has two segments: the auction business (purchasing and selling used vehicles) and the environment-related business. The auction business distributes used vehicles by organizing auctions. The on-site auctions are held in 17 locations across the local market, satellite auctions, and Internet auctions. The recycling business scraps unsold vehicles to recycle them as rebuilt auto parts, raw materials, or solid fuel.

USS Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USS Co (USSJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USS Co (OTCPK: USSJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USS Co's (USSJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USS Co.

Q

What is the target price for USS Co (USSJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USS Co

Q

Current Stock Price for USS Co (USSJY)?

A

The stock price for USS Co (OTCPK: USSJY) is $31.73 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USS Co (USSJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is USS Co (OTCPK:USSJY) reporting earnings?

A

USS Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USS Co (USSJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USS Co.

Q

What sector and industry does USS Co (USSJY) operate in?

A

USS Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.