Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Usana Health Sciences
The latest price target for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) was reported by DA Davidson on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $76.00 expecting USNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) was provided by DA Davidson, and Usana Health Sciences maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Usana Health Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Usana Health Sciences was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Usana Health Sciences (USNA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $86.00 to $76.00. The current price Usana Health Sciences (USNA) is trading at is $73.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
