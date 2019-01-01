ñol

United States Lime
(NASDAQ:USLM)
122.77
1.94[1.61%]
At close: Jun 3
122.77
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low120.82 - 122.77
52 Week High/Low104.25 - 153.79
Open / Close120.82 / 122.77
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 4.3K
Mkt Cap696.2M
P/E17.98
50d Avg. Price113.95
Div / Yield0.8/0.65%
Payout Ratio9.96
EPS1.53
Total Float2.1M

United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

United States Lime reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.530

Quarterly Revenue

$50.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$50.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of United States Lime using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

United States Lime Questions & Answers

Q
When is United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM) reporting earnings?
A

United States Lime (USLM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were United States Lime’s (NASDAQ:USLM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $36.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

