Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
UserTesting Inc is a video-first, enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who have opted to share their thoughts.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV39.010M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UserTesting Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UserTesting (USER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UserTesting (NYSE: USER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UserTesting's (USER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UserTesting (USER) stock?

A

The latest price target for UserTesting (NYSE: USER) was reported by Loop Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting USER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.61% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UserTesting (USER)?

A

The stock price for UserTesting (NYSE: USER) is $8.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UserTesting (USER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UserTesting.

Q

When is UserTesting (NYSE:USER) reporting earnings?

A

UserTesting’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is UserTesting (USER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UserTesting.

Q

What sector and industry does UserTesting (USER) operate in?

A

UserTesting is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.