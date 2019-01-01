USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.480
Quarterly Revenue
$201.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$201.1M
Earnings History
USA Truck Questions & Answers
When is USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) reporting earnings?
USA Truck (USAK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.34, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.
What were USA Truck’s (NASDAQ:USAK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $107.4M, which beat the estimate of $99.6M.
