Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$310.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$310.1M
Earnings History
Upstart Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) reporting earnings?
Upstart Hldgs (UPST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
What were Upstart Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:UPST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $86.7M, which beat the estimate of $74.1M.
