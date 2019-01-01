Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55.

Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.61 2.50 2.50 2.06 EPS Actual 2.66 2.57 2.72 2 Revenue Estimate 5.62B 5.42B 5.33B 5.03B Revenue Actual 5.73B 5.57B 5.50B 5.00B

