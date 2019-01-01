Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) was reported by BMO Capital on January 24, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $190.00 expecting UNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 559.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) was provided by BMO Capital, and Union Bankshares maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Union Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Union Bankshares was filed on January 24, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Union Bankshares (UNB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $186.00 to $190.00. The current price Union Bankshares (UNB) is trading at is $28.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
