Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.550
Quarterly Revenue
$11M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11M
Earnings History
Union Bankshares Questions & Answers
When is Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) reporting earnings?
Union Bankshares (UNB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Union Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:UNB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
