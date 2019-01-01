ñol

UMH Properties
(NYSE:UMH)
19.80
-0.22[-1.10%]
At close: Jun 3
19.82
0.0200[0.10%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low19.73 - 20.06
52 Week High/Low18.76 - 27.5
Open / Close19.95 / 19.82
Float / Outstanding48.8M / 54.2M
Vol / Avg.264.7K / 319.3K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E99.1
50d Avg. Price22.3
Div / Yield0.8/4.04%
Payout Ratio385
EPS-0.09
Total Float48.8M

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH), Dividends

UMH Properties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UMH Properties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UMH Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UMH Properties (UMH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UMH Properties. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own UMH Properties (UMH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for UMH Properties ($UMH) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of UMH Properties (UMH) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next UMH Properties (UMH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for UMH Properties (UMH) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)?
A

UMH Properties has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UMH Properties (UMH) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

