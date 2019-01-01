Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Amerco
Amerco Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) was reported by CL King on August 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UHAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) was provided by CL King, and Amerco downgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Amerco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Amerco was filed on August 5, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 5, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Amerco (UHAL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Amerco (UHAL) is trading at is $498.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
