Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$4.420
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Amerco Questions & Answers
When is Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) reporting earnings?
Amerco (UHAL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL)?
The Actual EPS was $6.44, which missed the estimate of $7.37.
What were Amerco’s (NASDAQ:UHAL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $957.9M, which missed the estimate of $978.7M.
