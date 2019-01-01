Unifi (NYSE:UFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$200.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$200.8M
Earnings History
Unifi Questions & Answers
When is Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reporting earnings?
Unifi (UFI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Unifi (NYSE:UFI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.49.
What were Unifi’s (NYSE:UFI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $171.3M, which beat the estimate of $165.2M.
