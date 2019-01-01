ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Urstadt Biddle Properties
(NYSE:UBP)
15.6859
-0.1741[-1.10%]
At close: Jun 3
17.47
1.7841[11.37%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.69 - 15.69
52 Week High/Low14.99 - 19.97
Open / Close15.69 / 15.69
Float / Outstanding2.2M / 40.4M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap634.1M
P/E19.37
50d Avg. Price16.59
Div / Yield0.86/5.47%
Payout Ratio93.02
EPS0.13
Total Float2.2M

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP), Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Urstadt Biddle Properties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.92%

Annual Dividend

$0.858

Last Dividend

Apr 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Urstadt Biddle Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urstadt Biddle Properties. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)?
A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) was $0.21 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.