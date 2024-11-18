Dow Falls 100 Points; Brady Posts Upbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling by more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.24% to 43,342.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.15% to 18,708.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.04% to 5,868.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, real estate shares fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Brady Corporation BRC reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $377.065 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $365.881 million.

Equities Trading UP



HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares shot up 241% to $1.03 after the company entered into an exclusive licensing deal with WY Biotech for immunotherapy development.

shares shot up 241% to $1.03 after the company entered into an exclusive licensing deal with WY Biotech for immunotherapy development. Shares of Apollomics, Inc. APLM got a boost, surging 94% to $0.1858.

got a boost, surging 94% to $0.1858. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS shares were also up, gaining 62% to $4.7110.

Equities Trading DOWN

CareMax, Inc. CMAX shares dropped 48% to $0.8810. CareMax reached agreements to sell Management Services Organization and Core Centers’ assets.

shares dropped 48% to $0.8810. CareMax reached agreements to sell Management Services Organization and Core Centers’ assets. Shares of Neurogene Inc. NGNE were down 36% to $22.00 after the company announced it brought its high-dose gene therapy trial to a halt after a serious adverse event in a Rett syndrome patient.

were down 36% to $22.00 after the company announced it brought its high-dose gene therapy trial to a halt after a serious adverse event in a Rett syndrome patient. Battalion Oil Corporation BATL was down, falling 32% to $4.5050.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.6% to $68.11 while gold traded up 1.5% at $2,608.40.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $31.000 on Monday, while copper rose 0.43% to $4.0805.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%.

The Eurozone reported a trade surplus of €12.5 billion in September versus a year-ago surplus of €9.8 billion, compared to market expectations of €7.9 billion.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.09%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.77%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.21% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.31%.

Economics

The NAHB Housing Market Index will be released today.

