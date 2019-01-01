QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd is a Japanese packaged-food company. The business segments are: domestic instant noodles, overseas instant noodles, frozen and refrigerated food, processed food, cold storage segment, seafood segment and other. The instant noodles segments, domestic and international, account for slightly more than 50% of total sales. The seafood segment offers salmon, shrimps, and cod to convenience stores and mass retailers. The frozen and refrigerated foods segment offers fresh noodles, ramen noodles for commercial use, household product yakisoba noodles, and edamame (green soybean) varieties. The processed foods segment offers packed cooked rice products, freeze-dried products, and packet soups.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK: TSUKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Toyo Suisan Kaisha's (TSUKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toyo Suisan Kaisha.

Q

What is the target price for Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY)?

A

The stock price for Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK: TSUKY) is $44.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:26:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 21, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK:TSUKY) reporting earnings?

A

Toyo Suisan Kaisha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyo Suisan Kaisha.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY) operate in?

A

Toyo Suisan Kaisha is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.