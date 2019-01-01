Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd is a Japanese packaged-food company. The business segments are: domestic instant noodles, overseas instant noodles, frozen and refrigerated food, processed food, cold storage segment, seafood segment and other. The instant noodles segments, domestic and international, account for slightly more than 50% of total sales. The seafood segment offers salmon, shrimps, and cod to convenience stores and mass retailers. The frozen and refrigerated foods segment offers fresh noodles, ramen noodles for commercial use, household product yakisoba noodles, and edamame (green soybean) varieties. The processed foods segment offers packed cooked rice products, freeze-dried products, and packet soups.