This Logitech International Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut upgraded the rating for Option Care Health, Inc . OPCH from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $35. Option Care Health shares closed at $29.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded Logitech International S.A. LOGI from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $73 to $92. Logitech shares closed at $87.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter upgraded the rating for Aptiv PLC APTV from Underweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $53 to $65 Aptiv shares closed at $62.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Steve Moss upgraded First Community Corporation FCCO from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $30. First Community shares closed at $24.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge upgraded the rating for Trupanion, Inc TRUP from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $57. Trupanion shares closed at $46.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

