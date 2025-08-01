Crude Oil Down 2%; Amazon Shares Tumble After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dipping around 1.5% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 1.46% to 43,488.38 while the NASDAQ dipped 2.38% to 20,620.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.76% to 6,227.60.

Check This Out: Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 3.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN fell around 8% on Friday after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Amazon reported second-quarter net sales of $167.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The net sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $161.9 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP



Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON shares shot up 75% to $1.7500 after the company announced the acquisition of sacroiliac joint‑specific assets from SiVantage.

shares shot up 75% to $1.7500 after the company announced the acquisition of sacroiliac joint‑specific assets from SiVantage. Shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. PHLT got a boost, surging 114% to $7.59 after Machinify agreed to acquire the company for $670 million.

got a boost, surging 114% to $7.59 after Machinify agreed to acquire the company for $670 million. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC shares were also up, gaining 26% to $13.36 after the company raised its FY 2025 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Fluor Corporation FLR shares dropped 31% to $39.35 after the company reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

shares dropped 31% to $39.35 after the company reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance. Shares of Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN were down 35% to $9.75 after the company announced exercise of warrants for $1.8 million gross proceeds.

were down 35% to $9.75 after the company announced exercise of warrants for $1.8 million gross proceeds. Insperity, Inc. NSP was down, falling 23% to $45.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued weak guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $67.86 while gold traded up 1.4% at $3,396.30.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $36.945 on Friday, while copper rose 1% to $4.3995.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.79%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index dipped 1.83%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.80%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 2.36% and France's CAC 40 fell 2.73% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.66%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.07%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.72%.

Economics

U.S. construction spending declined by 0.4% from the previous month to an annualized rate of $2.136 trillion in June.

The ISM manufacturing PMI declined to 48 in July compared to 49 in June, missing market estimates of 49.5.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index slipped to 61.7 in July compared to the preliminary reading of 61.8.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 49.8 in July versus a preliminary reading of 49.5.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock