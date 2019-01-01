Tenon Medical Stock (NASDAQ:TNON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) was reported by Benchmark on June 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting TNON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) was provided by Benchmark, and Tenon Medical initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tenon Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tenon Medical was filed on June 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tenon Medical (TNON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Tenon Medical (TNON) is trading at is $2.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
