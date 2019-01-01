ñol

Tenon Medical
(NASDAQ:TNON)
$2.06
0.04[1.98%]
At close: Sep 2
$2.00
-0.0600[-2.91%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low2 - 2.1352 Week High/Low1.88 - 59.89Open / Close2 / 2.06Float / Outstanding7.7M / 11.2M
Vol / Avg.24.1K / 349.1KMkt Cap23.1MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.24
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.65Total Float7.7M

Tenon Medical Stock (NASDAQ:TNON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Speculative Buy

Highest Price Target1

$6.00

Lowest Price Target1

$6.00

Consensus Price Target1

$6.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Benchmark

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Tenon Medical

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Tenon Medical Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Tenon Medical (TNON)?
A

The latest price target for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) was reported by Benchmark on June 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting TNON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Tenon Medical (TNON)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) was provided by Benchmark, and Tenon Medical initiated their speculative buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Tenon Medical (TNON)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tenon Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tenon Medical was filed on June 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 21, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Tenon Medical (TNON) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tenon Medical (TNON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Tenon Medical (TNON) is trading at is $2.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

