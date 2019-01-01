Tenon Medical Stock (NASDAQ:TNON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 11
EPS
$-0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$135K
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$135K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tenon Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
Tenon Medical Questions & Answers
When is Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) reporting earnings?
Tenon Medical (TNON) is scheduled to report earnings on November 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.38, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $71K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.