Tenon Medical
(NASDAQ:TNON)
$2.06
0.04[1.98%]
At close: Sep 2
$2.00
-0.0600[-2.91%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low2 - 2.1352 Week High/Low1.88 - 59.89Open / Close2 / 2.06Float / Outstanding7.7M / 11.2M
Vol / Avg.24.1K / 349.1KMkt Cap23.1MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.24
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.65Total Float7.7M

Tenon Medical Stock (NASDAQ:TNON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tenon Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 11

EPS

$-0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$135K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$135K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tenon Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Tenon Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) reporting earnings?
A

Tenon Medical (TNON) is scheduled to report earnings on November 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-2.38, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $71K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

