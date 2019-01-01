Telos (NASDAQ:TLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$50.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$50.2M
Earnings History
Telos Questions & Answers
When is Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) reporting earnings?
Telos (TLS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $-0.10.
What were Telos’s (NASDAQ:TLS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $44.9M, which beat the estimate of $44.5M.
