Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Xos, Inc. XOS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported 2024 results.

The company reported its 2024 revenue surged to $56 million, compared to $44.5 million in 2023. The company delivered 297 units in 2024, up from 283 units in the previous year. Its GAAP gross margins improved from a negative 2.9% in 2023 to a positive 7.1% in 2024.

Xos shares jumped 9% to $3.75 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Treasure Global Inc. TGL gained 75.3% to $0.1402 in pre-market trading after falling over 22% on Friday.

gained 75.3% to $0.1402 in pre-market trading after falling over 22% on Friday. Citius Oncology, Inc . CTOR rose 50.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.

. rose 50.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd . ADD rose 50% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Friday.

. rose 50% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Friday. iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT gained 37.2% to $0.3910 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 17% on Friday.

gained 37.2% to $0.3910 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 17% on Friday. QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 30.1% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Friday. QuantaSing Group, last week, expanded into pop toys market with strategic acquisition of Letsvan.

gained 30.1% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Friday. QuantaSing Group, last week, expanded into pop toys market with strategic acquisition of Letsvan. Know Labs, Inc . KNW rose 19.2% to $0.8701 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

. rose 19.2% to $0.8701 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc . AIM surged 15.5% to $0.1397 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech, last week, posted upbeat FY 2024 results.

. surged 15.5% to $0.1397 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech, last week, posted upbeat FY 2024 results. China Yuchai International Limited CYD gained 7.7% to $17.96 in pre-market after declining 8% on Friday.

gained 7.7% to $17.96 in pre-market after declining 8% on Friday. Interface, Inc. TILE gained 6.3% to $20.99 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Damon Inc. DMN shares fell 48.3% to $0.0176 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Friday.

shares fell 48.3% to $0.0176 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Friday. Acuren Corporation TIC fell 37.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

fell 37.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc . CAPR fell 19.9% to $9.21 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.

. fell 19.9% to $9.21 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates. Hillman Solutions Corp . HLMN declined 19.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

. declined 19.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ fell 18.7% to $0.35 in pre-market trading. Enzo Biochem announced plans to voluntarily delist its common stock from the new York Stock Exchange.

fell 18.7% to $0.35 in pre-market trading. Enzo Biochem announced plans to voluntarily delist its common stock from the new York Stock Exchange. Arhaus, Inc . ARHS dipped 18.3% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 8% on Friday.

. dipped 18.3% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 8% on Friday. NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc . NTHI shares dipped 17.7% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 17.7% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally, Inc . DGLY shares tumbled 15.3% to $0.0288 in pre-market trading after falling over 20% on Friday.

. shares tumbled 15.3% to $0.0288 in pre-market trading after falling over 20% on Friday. CareDx, Inc CDNA fell 14.3% to $15.40 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 14.3% to $15.40 in today's pre-market trading. Couchbase, Inc. BASE shares fell 8.1% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

Now Read This: