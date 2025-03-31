Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Xos, Inc. XOS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported 2024 results.
The company reported its 2024 revenue surged to $56 million, compared to $44.5 million in 2023. The company delivered 297 units in 2024, up from 283 units in the previous year. Its GAAP gross margins improved from a negative 2.9% in 2023 to a positive 7.1% in 2024.
Xos shares jumped 9% to $3.75 in pre-market trading
Gainers
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL gained 75.3% to $0.1402 in pre-market trading after falling over 22% on Friday.
- Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR rose 50.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. ADD rose 50% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Friday.
- iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT gained 37.2% to $0.3910 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 17% on Friday.
- QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 30.1% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Friday. QuantaSing Group, last week, expanded into pop toys market with strategic acquisition of Letsvan.
- Know Labs, Inc. KNW rose 19.2% to $0.8701 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM surged 15.5% to $0.1397 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech, last week, posted upbeat FY 2024 results.
- China Yuchai International Limited CYD gained 7.7% to $17.96 in pre-market after declining 8% on Friday.
- Interface, Inc. TILE gained 6.3% to $20.99 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Damon Inc. DMN shares fell 48.3% to $0.0176 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Friday.
- Acuren Corporation TIC fell 37.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR fell 19.9% to $9.21 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.
- Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN declined 19.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ fell 18.7% to $0.35 in pre-market trading. Enzo Biochem announced plans to voluntarily delist its common stock from the new York Stock Exchange.
- Arhaus, Inc. ARHS dipped 18.3% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 8% on Friday.
- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. NTHI shares dipped 17.7% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares tumbled 15.3% to $0.0288 in pre-market trading after falling over 20% on Friday.
- CareDx, Inc CDNA fell 14.3% to $15.40 in today's pre-market trading.
- Couchbase, Inc. BASE shares fell 8.1% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.
