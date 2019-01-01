Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interface beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $34.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interface's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.27 0.26 0.04 EPS Actual 0.47 0.29 0.30 0.17 Revenue Estimate 324.67M 315.17M 292.03M 252.70M Revenue Actual 339.65M 312.71M 294.79M 253.26M

