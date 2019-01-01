ñol

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Interface reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$288M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$288M

Earnings Recap

 

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interface beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $34.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interface's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.27 0.26 0.04
EPS Actual 0.47 0.29 0.30 0.17
Revenue Estimate 324.67M 315.17M 292.03M 252.70M
Revenue Actual 339.65M 312.71M 294.79M 253.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Interface Questions & Answers

Q
When is Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) reporting earnings?
A

Interface (TILE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Q
What were Interface’s (NASDAQ:TILE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $251.7M, which missed the estimate of $255.1M.

