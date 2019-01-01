ñol

Thermon Group Holdings
(NYSE:THR)
15.53
0.04[0.26%]
At close: Jun 3
15.50
-0.0300[-0.19%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low15.35 - 15.6
52 Week High/Low14.12 - 20.35
Open / Close15.55 / 15.5
Float / Outstanding29.2M / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.85.6K / 90.6K
Mkt Cap518.3M
P/E25.83
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float29.2M

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), Dividends

Thermon Group Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Thermon Group Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Thermon Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Thermon Group Holdings (THR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermon Group Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Thermon Group Holdings (THR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermon Group Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Thermon Group Holdings (THR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermon Group Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermon Group Holdings.

