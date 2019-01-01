Tecogen (OTC:TGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tecogen
Tecogen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting TGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 212.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Tecogen maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tecogen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tecogen was filed on March 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tecogen (TGEN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $4.50. The current price Tecogen (TGEN) is trading at is $1.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
