Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting TEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.28% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Tenneco maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tenneco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tenneco was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tenneco (TEN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $20.00. The current price Tenneco (TEN) is trading at is $17.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
