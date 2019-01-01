Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tenneco reported an EPS of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $82.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tenneco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.26
|0.79
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|0.17
|0.84
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|4.17B
|4.09B
|4.42B
|4.35B
|Revenue Actual
|4.39B
|4.33B
|4.58B
|4.73B
Earnings History
Tenneco Questions & Answers
Tenneco (TEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.80.
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.
