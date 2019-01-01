ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
TE Connectivity
(NYSE:TEL)
130.05
-1.62[-1.23%]
At close: Jun 3
130.07
0.0200[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low129.28 - 130.83
52 Week High/Low119.58 - 166.44
Open / Close129.99 / 130.07
Float / Outstanding321.5M / 322.2M
Vol / Avg.967.2K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap41.9B
P/E17.18
50d Avg. Price126.39
Div / Yield2.24/1.72%
Payout Ratio26.42
EPS1.72
Total Float321.5M

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Dividends

TE Connectivity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TE Connectivity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.74%

Annual Dividend

$2.24

Last Dividend

May 20

Next Dividend

Feb 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

TE Connectivity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next TE Connectivity (TEL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 9, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of February 16, 2023.

Q
What date did I need to own TE Connectivity (TEL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for TE Connectivity ($TEL) will be on March 3, 2023. Investors need to be owners of TE Connectivity (TEL) shares by February 17, 2023

Q
How much per share is the next TE Connectivity (TEL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for TE Connectivity (TEL) will be on February 16, 2023 and will be $0.56

Q
What is the dividend yield for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)?
A

The most current yield for TE Connectivity (TEL) is 1.74% and is payable next on March 3, 2023

Browse dividends on all stocks.