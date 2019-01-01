Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $124.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

