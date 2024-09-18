As Florida prepares for a critical vote on recreational cannabis legalization this November, Governor Ron DeSantis is intensifying his campaign against Amendment 3, this time challenging cannabis giant Trulieve TCNNF TRUL. In an effort to counter what the polls show as a majority of support for recreational cannabis, the governor is presenting brand new creative arguments.

On Tuesday night, the Anti-Amendment 3 X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video where DeSantis appears to target “one big weed company,” referring to Amendment 3's main backer, Trulieve, as an alleged corporate monopoly seeking to profit from a captive market. He also accused them of being led by “corporate interests”.

Fighting ‘Corporate Cannabis‘?

The Vote No on 3 X account shared a video of DeSantis stating, "One big weed company that spent 75 to 80 million dollars… writes in there that you have a right to possess and use marijuana, but only if you buy it from them; you can't grow it in your backyard."

👀 @GovRonDeSantis laid it out: Amendment 3 is not pro-freedom, it's pro-monopoly. Instead of giving you the freedom to grow in your backyard, Amendment 3 would allow unchecked public use. pic.twitter.com/NKhJpBcq9C — Vote No on 3 (@VoteNo_On3) September 17, 2024

This statement is surprising for two reasons: it misrepresents the cannabis regulations in other states, where home cultivation is often permitted, while also portraying DeSantis as supportive of home growing—a stance that contradicts his previous positions.

While DeSantis opposes the legalization of recreational cannabis, supporting legislation that allows residents to grow their own plants could address some concerns about access and the illegal market.

Instead, De Santis has been financially backed by another type of manufacturer: the hemp derivatives groups. Some of the companies in this sector profit from an unregulated environment that allows them not to cope with the tax burden and manufacturing controls imposed on the cannabis industry.

That sort of backing led the governor to veto a bill that would’ve outlawed hemp-based products in July of this year.

Benzinga reached out to Trulieve for comments on DeSantis’ remarks.

Read Also: Trump Stuck In Southern Border And Immigration Loop During Harris Debate: ‘They’re Destroying Our Country’

Running Against Trulieve

DeSantis’ remarks also reflect his complicated relationship with the cannabis industry.

Trulieve, which has invested heavily in the Smart & Safe campaign for Amendment 3, is a major player in the Florida medical cannabis market. However, it’s far from being a monopoly, as the X post reads and the governor implies.

According to the most recent data from the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU), Trulieve operates 22% of the state's dispensaries, accounting for 30% of total medical marijuana sales and 10% of low-THC cannabis products. It’s clear that the company is not the only cannabis business in Florida.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

DeSantis’ Closing Arguments

DeSantis also expressed concerns about marijuana use in public spaces, which is a typical regulatory concern with cannabis (similar to alcohol and tobacco).