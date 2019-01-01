Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.00 expecting TCNNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.08% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Trulieve Cannabis maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Trulieve Cannabis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Trulieve Cannabis was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $59.00 to $57.00. The current price Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) is trading at is $14.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
