Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Tricida beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.7.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.26% increase in the share price the next day.

