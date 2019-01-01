Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$26.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.6M
Earnings History
Third Coast Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) reporting earnings?
Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Third Coast Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
