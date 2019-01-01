Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) was reported by Raymond James on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting TCBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.99% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) was provided by Raymond James, and Third Coast Bancshares initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Third Coast Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Third Coast Bancshares was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) is trading at is $25.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
