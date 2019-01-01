Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Taboola.com
Taboola.com Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting TBLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.46% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Taboola.com maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Taboola.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Taboola.com was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Taboola.com (TBLA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $9.00. The current price Taboola.com (TBLA) is trading at is $3.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
