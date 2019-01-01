Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$354.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$329.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Taboola.com using advanced sorting and filters.
Taboola.com Questions & Answers
When is Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) reporting earnings?
Taboola.com (TBLA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.39, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Taboola.com’s (NASDAQ:TBLA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $329.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.