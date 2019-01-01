Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting TARS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.81% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was filed on December 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) is trading at is $13.85, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
