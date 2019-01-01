Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.980
Quarterly Revenue
$539K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$539K
Earnings History
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) reporting earnings?
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.71, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:TARS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
