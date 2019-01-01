Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $73.00 expecting TARO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Taro Pharmaceutical Indus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Taro Pharmaceutical Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $73.00. The current price Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) is trading at is $35.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.