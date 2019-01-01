TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TAL Education
TAL Education Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) was reported by JP Morgan on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.90 expecting TAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.39% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) was provided by JP Morgan, and TAL Education upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TAL Education, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TAL Education was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TAL Education (TAL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.60 to $3.90. The current price TAL Education (TAL) is trading at is $3.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
