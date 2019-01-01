TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$541.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$541.2M
Earnings History
TAL Education Questions & Answers
When is TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reporting earnings?
TAL Education (TAL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TAL Education (NYSE:TAL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were TAL Education’s (NYSE:TAL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $321.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
