Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials and Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.360 0.0800
REV336.600M390.400M53.800M

Schweitzer-Mauduit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE: SWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schweitzer-Mauduit's (SWM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Schweitzer-Mauduit’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP).

Q

What is the target price for Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE: SWM) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting SWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM)?

A

The stock price for Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE: SWM) is $29.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.

Q

When is Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) reporting earnings?

A

Schweitzer-Mauduit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schweitzer-Mauduit.

Q

What sector and industry does Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) operate in?

A

Schweitzer-Mauduit is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.