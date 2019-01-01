|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.360
|0.0800
|REV
|336.600M
|390.400M
|53.800M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE: SWM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Schweitzer-Mauduit’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP).
The latest price target for Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE: SWM) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting SWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE: SWM) is $29.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.
Schweitzer-Mauduit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Schweitzer-Mauduit.
Schweitzer-Mauduit is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.