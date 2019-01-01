Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials and Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products.