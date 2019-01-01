|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST).
The latest price target for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) was reported by Mizuho on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting STSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) is $4.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2014 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2014.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.