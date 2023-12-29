$1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 50 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

SRAX

CEO Christopher Miglino acquired a total of 15,000 shares an average price of $0.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $750. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dipped 77% over the past month.

The company’s stock dipped 77% over the past month. What SRAX Does: SRAX Inc is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies.

VerifyMe

: CEO Adam Stedham acquired a total of 14,441 shares at an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $15,019. What’s Happening : VerifyMe board approved a share repurchase program of up to $500,000.

: VerifyMe board approved a share repurchase program of up to $500,000. What VerifyMe Does: VerifyMe Inc is a technology solutions company based in the United States. It markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people, and financial transactions.

Annexon

: Director Muneer A Satter acquired a total of 350,000 shares at an average price of $2.88. The insider spent around $1.01 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Annexon reported pricing of $125 million public offering of common stock.

: Annexon reported pricing of $125 million public offering of common stock. What Annexon Does: Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye.

