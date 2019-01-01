QQQ
SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (ARCA: SPYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF's (SPYD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (ARCA: SPYD) is $41.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (ARCA:SPYD) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) operate in?

A

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.