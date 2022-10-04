ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

As Global Recession Looms, These 3 Dividend Kings Are Primed To Benefit From The Sale Of Necessities

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 11:25 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Kimberly-Clark offers a dividend yield of 4.06% or $4.64 per share annually.
  • Target Corporation has a stellar track record of increasing its dividends for 53 consecutive years.
  • PepsiCo expects to deliver 10% organic revenue growth compared to its previous guidance of 8% for fiscal 2022.
As Global Recession Looms, These 3 Dividend Kings Are Primed To Benefit From The Sale Of Necessities

With the SPDR S&P 500 SPY down roughly 22.5% year-to-date, investors may want to turn to blue chip dividend kings. These stocks typically lose less of their value than other stocks in the S&P 500 and increase dividends for 50 consecutive years.

For instance, the SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD is designed to track the performance of the 80 highest yield dividend equities in the S&P 500, which is only down roughly 13.13% year-to-date.

Check Out: The Best Decentralized Exchanges And Learn How They Work

Stocks such as PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB are down roughly 4.81% and 20.2% year-to-date, respectively. Target Corporation TGT, meanwhile, is down roughly 34.2% year-to-date. Here's a deeper look:

  • Kimberly-Clark offers a dividend yield of 4.06% or $4.64 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with an amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 50 consecutive years. The Irving, Texas-based company specializes in hygiene brands, including Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half of its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America. At least 25% of the world population uses a Kimberly-Clark product everyday as its 175 brands are sold in more than 175 countries. As of the second quarter, share repurchases were at 173,000 shares at a cost of $23 million.
  • Target offers a dividend yield of 2.84% or $4.32 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a stellar track record of increasing its dividends for 53 consecutive years. Most Target stores, which average more than 125,000 square feet, offer a variety of departments, including beauty and household essentials, food and beverage, home furnishings, and apparel and accessories. The Minneapolis-based company recorded the repurchase of $2.6 billion worth of its shares through the accelerated share repurchase (ASR) arrangement in 2021, reflecting the retirement of 12.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $211.58. As of the second quarter, Target had approximately $9.7 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target’s board in August 2021.
  • PepsiCo Inc. PEP is offering a dividend yield of 2.78% or $4.60 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a fantastic track record of increasing its dividends for 50 consecutive years. The food and beverage manufacturer markets and sells a portfolio of big-name brands (Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Frito-Lay, and Ruffles). In the second quarter, total cash returns to shareholders were about $7.7 billion, with dividends of $6.2 billion and share repurchases of $1.5 billion. PepsiCo expects to deliver 10% organic revenue growth compared to its previous guidance of 8% for the fiscal year 2022.

Benzinga's Dividend Calendar: Get Up To Date Dividend Announcements

Photo By: Jason Train From Flickr 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Dividend Kings With High YieldsDividend Stocks In The S&P 500Dividend Stocks Increasing Yields For 50 YearsDividend Stocks To Protect For A RecessionRecession Benefiting StocksAsiaLarge CapLatin AmericaLong IdeasNewsGuidanceDividendsDividendsEurozoneRetail SalesBuybacksGlobalMarketsTrading Ideas