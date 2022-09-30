Bond Yields Are Rising Dramatically: These 2 Dividend ETFs Have Them Beat

The two-year U.S. treasury yield reached 4.167% on Friday. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield hit 3.762%. This allows the yield curve to remain in an inverse relationship, which typically points to a recession.

According to True Insights, the spread between the dividend yields and the bond yields has widened the most in the past twelve years and is pointing higher, as Federal Reserve policy remains hawkish. See below:

As investors hunt for high yields to protect their portfolios to obtain passive income, more investors may turn to the bond markets, as the dividend yield for equities is not up to par. These dividend-yielding exchange-traded funds are focused on providing high yields, so an investor does not have to turn to the risk-free rate.

