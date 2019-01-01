(SPRT), Quotes and News Summary

Support.com Inc is engaged in the provision of cloud-based software and services, which enables technology support for a connected world. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, internet of things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm's technology support services programs are designed for both the consumer and small and medium business markets and include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support. Geographically, the company has a presence across the region of the US, Philippines and India.