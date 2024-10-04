Apogee Enterprises, Smart Sand And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc. APOG to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $335.29 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apogee shares rose 0.1% to $68.50 in after-hours trading.

Smart Sand, Inc. SND declared a special cash dividend of 10 cents per share and authorized a $10 million buyback. Smart Sand shares jumped 14% to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical Inc. LFCR to post a quarterly loss at 47 cents per share on revenue of $23.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lifecore Biomedical shares fell 5.3% to close at $4.7050 on Thursday.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP agreed to be acquired by Martin Resource Management. Martin Midstream Partners shares jumped 9.7% to $3.95 in the after-hours trading session.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS announced a reverse stock split of 1-for-50 shares of common stock. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares fell 5.4% to $0.1150 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock