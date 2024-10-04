Apogee Enterprises, Smart Sand And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc. APOG to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $335.29 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apogee shares rose 0.1% to $68.50 in after-hours trading.
- Smart Sand, Inc. SND declared a special cash dividend of 10 cents per share and authorized a $10 million buyback. Smart Sand shares jumped 14% to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical Inc. LFCR to post a quarterly loss at 47 cents per share on revenue of $23.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lifecore Biomedical shares fell 5.3% to close at $4.7050 on Thursday.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP agreed to be acquired by Martin Resource Management. Martin Midstream Partners shares jumped 9.7% to $3.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS announced a reverse stock split of 1-for-50 shares of common stock. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares fell 5.4% to $0.1150 in the after-hours trading session.
